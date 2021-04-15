iShares MSCI Italy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,602% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth $9,172,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,253,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 1,846,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

