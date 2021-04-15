iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.86. 67,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.