Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Isoray stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,313,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,550,020. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

