Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.47.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

