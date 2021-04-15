JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 210,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of -580.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

