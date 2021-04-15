JCIC Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

BAC opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.