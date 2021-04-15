JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6,669.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,179.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,130.77. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.11 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.51, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

