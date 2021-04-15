JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

