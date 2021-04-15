JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,408.53, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

