JCIC Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.