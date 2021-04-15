John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Update

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MZTLF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. John Menzies has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

