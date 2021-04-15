John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Update

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MZTLF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. John Menzies has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

