Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KALU opened at $112.20 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

