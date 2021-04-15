Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,074 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

