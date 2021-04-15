Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 280 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

