Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 327 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of -181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

