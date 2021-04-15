Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 440 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

