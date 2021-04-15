KeyCorp Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after acquiring an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.