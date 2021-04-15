Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 135,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,862,066 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $4,304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.