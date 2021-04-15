Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.61

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

