Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.60.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.39 on Monday, reaching $646.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

