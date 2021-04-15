Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.46

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.46 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.81). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 418,980 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

