Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY remained flat at $$10.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

LDSCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

