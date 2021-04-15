Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of LAUR opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
