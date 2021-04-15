Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

