LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $119.54 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $119.54 million and approximately $512,210.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

