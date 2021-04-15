LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.04). LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,187 shares of company stock valued at $289,980 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 1,644,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.