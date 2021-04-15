Liberty TripAdvisor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,894 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,456% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 call options.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.62. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

