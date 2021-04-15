Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.02 million and $28,496.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00687085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

