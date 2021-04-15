Litecoin Market Cap Tops $18.49 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $276.97 or 0.00438834 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion and approximately $8.18 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

