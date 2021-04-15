Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 426.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 242,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

