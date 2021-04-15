Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after acquiring an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

