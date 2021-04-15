Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 244 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,173. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

