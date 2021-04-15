Loop Capital Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.13.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $325.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

