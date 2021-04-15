Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.27. 2,664,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.