Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 192,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,833,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

