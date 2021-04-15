MahaDAO Hits Market Cap of $11.66 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $1.28 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00013304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.