Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,946. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.