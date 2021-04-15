Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,946. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.