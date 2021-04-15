Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Separately, Santander lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

