Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 724,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marin Software stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Marin Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marin Software alerts:

NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 854,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,122. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.