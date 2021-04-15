Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.61

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 3008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

