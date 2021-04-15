Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $705.22

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 705.22 ($9.21) and traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.08). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 43,570 shares changing hands.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 939 ($12.27) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 690.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 705.34. The company has a market cap of £200.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.