Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 3,108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Max Sound stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,115,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,885,094. Max Sound has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

