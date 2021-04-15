MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $36,876,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

