MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.41.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.70. 1,171,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

