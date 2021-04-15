MenaPay Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $1,308.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

