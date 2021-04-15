Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

