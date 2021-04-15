Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 146,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

