Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $95.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
MTH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 198,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,594,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,283.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 91,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
