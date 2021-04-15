Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $95.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 198,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,594,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,283.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 91,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.