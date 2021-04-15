Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.24. 5,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,530. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

