Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.
NYSE MTH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.24. 5,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,530. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
