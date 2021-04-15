MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 55.7% in March

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 108,216 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,879. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.