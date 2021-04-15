MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $2.56 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $168.41 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.59 or 0.03918735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00438473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $810.51 or 0.01281962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00516542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.59 or 0.00513392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.45 or 0.00385052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00035043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.